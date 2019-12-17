The Western District of Tennessee has indicted 11 individuals for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The indictments come after a year-long operation called 'Operation Clear-Cut'. A federal grand jury indicted the 11 individuals with federal crimes including possession, distribution of actual methamphetamine over 50 grams, and distribution of actual methamphetamine over five grams.

"Methamphetamine that is trafficked in and through West Tennessee is increasing in dangerous purity, and continues to destroy individuals, families, and communities. These indictments demonstrate our focus on the priority area of narcotics cases that impact public safety in our rural communities, and we appreciate the partnerships with our local law enforcement agencies in this case," said US Attorney D. Michael Dunavant, in a statement.

'Operation Clear-Cut' and the indictment

After the operation that lasted one year, investigators alleged that each of the indicted participated in a conspiracy to distribute in excess of 20 kilograms of actual methamphetamine (a Schedule II controlled substance) across West Tennessee in a period of one year, at 99 percent of the purity levels of the seized methamphetamine.

The indicted individuals are Travis Bradshaw (39), Casey Bailey (32), Anne Taylor Davis (27), Kimberly Parson (26), William Kreg Pierce (32), Erica Pugh (27)—all residents of Dyersburg, Terry Hill (34) and Ashley Vazquez (28) from Union City, James Matthews, Jr. (30) Rutherford Alizdez Lockett (39), Carale Shields (40), and Jackson Blytheville from AR.

Charges and possible punishment

Count 1 charges all the indicted with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Count 2 charges all the indicted with aiding and abetting one another to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Count 3 charges Casey Bailey with the distribution of more than five grams of actual methamphetamine.

Count 4 through Count 8 charges Travis Bradshaw with the distribution of more than five grams of actual methamphetamine.

Count 9 charges Anne Davis with the distribution of more than five grams of actual methamphetamine.

Count 10 charges Travis Bradshaw with the possession of more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with the intent to distribute.

If convicted, each of the indicted faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years.