10,000 Russian Soldiers Killed in War? Ukraine Claims it Inflicted Massive Damage to Kremlin Forces

Ukrainian Armed Forces have revealed that an estimated 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war. The military also said it inflicted massive loss to the Kremlin's weaponry, taking down more than 250 tanks and 39 planes.

Massive Damage to Russian Troops

The Ukrainian forces said that they have destroyed 945 armored personnel carriers, 105 artillery pieces, 40 helicopters, 50 multi-launch rocket systems, 2 boats, 60 fuel tanks 18 anti-aircraft warfare and 3 UAV. However, these claims could not be verified independently.

The Ukrainian authorities have also blamed Russian troops for abusing the agreed ceasefire in two cities Volnovakha and Mariupol and terminated the civilian evacuation in Mariupol citing Kremlin forces fail the agreement.

Officials had expected to evacuate nearly 2,00,000 people from the city. The ceasefire had begun at 11 am (local time) and was expected t end by 4 pm today.

Kyiv Braces for Catastrophic Attack

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are bracing for a catastrophic battle in Kyiv as a large Russian convoy of troops is nearing north of the capital.

"The commander of Kyiv's defense, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, checked the readiness of the fortifications to meet the Russian invaders," said Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a tweet.

"I am sure that on the approaches to the capital the aggressor will feel all the anger of the Ukrainian people," said Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky.

Zelensky Addresses Nation

It came as President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation on Saturday saying his country does not have weekends anymore. It does not matter what's on the clock in the calendar. And it will be this way until we win.

"I continue negotiations with partners. Told Australian Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP about the course of the war. As well as risks to people and the environment due to the threat to Ukrainian nuclear and chemical facilities. Thanked for the defense and humanitarian support. #StopRussia," said Zelensky in a tweet.