100% Capri To Bring The World's Best Linen To Singapore

One of today's fastest growing luxury-fashion brands has its sights set not on New York, but instead Singapore.

Always a maverick, the luxury linen market disruptor 100% Capri has never followed the traditional growth curve for a luxury brand as instituted by the LVMH and Richemont monopolies.

So it has bypassed the runway show cycle, bypassed the department store alliances, and has stood on its own to feet from inception 22 years ago to market leader status in resorts ready to wear luxury.

The brainchild of Italian designer Antonino Aiello, 100% Capri circumvented traditional methods by being a specialist in delivering affluent consumers the highest end linen clothing designed to fit the seasonal climates where his products were sold including Capri, Mykonos, Portofino and St. Barts.

Aiello has taken the same approach to bigger markets such as Miami, South Africa, and Dubai with a culminating point soon to be reached in Singapore.

Not only the mecca of business in Southeast Asia, but the new emerging tastemaker market for fashion in the Eastern Hemisphere, Aiello is planning to make Singapore a new headquarters for the brand, where it can become one of the principal driving forces of evolution for the Asian luxury market.