1 Malaysian Dead, 5 Singaporeans Injured After Express Bus Crashes into Signpost in Selangor

An express bus driver in Malaysia's Selangor state lost control and collided with a signpost, killing one person on Saturday, October 11. Five Singaporeans were among the other passengers on the Super Nice bus who suffered injuries.

Four of the Singaporeans were reportedly not seriously hurt and were released from the hospital that same day, while the fifth was taken to a Singaporean hospital for additional care.

The bus carrying passengers from Boon Lay to Ipoh, Perak, had 29 passengers. Kajang police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof stated on Saturday that the bus was at the 293km mark of Malaysia's North-South Expressway when the accident occurred at approximately 3.15am, according to state news agency Bernama.

"The total number..., including the driver, was 29 people, comprising 24 Malaysians and five Singaporeans," he was quoted as saying.

A 59-year-old Malaysian man who was employed in Singapore's construction industry was the passenger who perished. According to reports, he died from serious head injuries sustained while seated in the bus's front seat.

Five hospitals—Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang, Hospital Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin Kajang, Hospital Putrajaya, Hospital Cyberjaya, and Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar Seremban—treated the other passengers on the bus.

According to local media outlet Free Malaysia Today, the deceased passenger was discovered trapped at the scene, as stated by Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, assistant director of operations for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, earlier on Friday.

Before fire and rescue crews reached the scene, he said, three people managed to get off the bus.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Naazron said that the case is under investigation for reckless driving resulting in death, which is punishable by five to ten years in prison, a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$15,360), and a minimum five-year ban from driving.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday, October 12, that the impacted Singaporeans and their families have received consular support from the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

"We wish the injured a smooth and speedy recovery," added the spokesperson.