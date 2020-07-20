One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting incident in Washington DC, police said. The shooting occurred at 14th Street and Spring Road, DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a press briefing. It appeared to be targeted, said the police chief.

He that three men, two with "long guns" and one with a pistol, opened fire on a group of people in what appeared to be a targeted attack, reports Xinhua news agency.

Altogether nine people -- eight men and one woman -- were sent to a hospital, according to Newsham.

One Dead, Two Serious

Among them, one was pronounced dead, two were in serious conditions, and the rest sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation was underway, DC Police Department said in a tweet.

At least 23 people have been killed in violent incidents in Washington, DC since July 1, according to The Washington Post.

"We've got to hold gun offenders accountable," Newsham said.

"This type of brazen daylight activity in a very, very busy block, I'm sure, is scary for this community," added Newsham.

"I don't know what people are thinking if they think they can enter a block and lay down that many rounds. They're putting everyone in this community in jeopardy."

