One person died and several people were left injured after a two-hour stabbing rampage in the city of Birmingham. As per the reports, the West Midlands Police called it a "major incident" and the killer is still not traced.

Police officers said that they were alerted to the stabbing incident in Constitution Hill at around 00:30 BST on Sunday, September 6. Other stabbings were reported shortly after the killer moved south. West Midlands Police said that the incident doesn't appear terrorism-related, gang-related, or connected to any disorder. However, there were "a number of injured people" and asked people to stay away from the area.

The Crime Scene

As the police are looking for the suspect, the officers urged anyone with CCTV or mobile footages to contact them. An eyewitness, Cara, working at the Arcadian Centre, told BBC that she saw "multiple people having fistfights."

As per the witness she had finished her work shift at around 00:30 BST and was drinking with colleagues when she heard a "loud bang and quite a lot of commotion". Later, she found that "multiple people having fistfights" and people from inside pubs and clubs came out to see what was going on. She also said, "There were females, males, old people, young people, such a mix of people, it didn't seem real at the time."

"Working on the club scene for over two years, I've always seen quite a lot of fights but it was nothing like tonight," said Cara adding that "The body language and demeanor was quite different."

"The number of things that I've heard has happened tonight in the space of three hours, with the stabbings that have happened, the car crashes and multiple other things it's such a huge shock to me," the witness said.

As per the reports, one man died, while another man and a woman suffered serious injuries. Five others left injured but the wounds caused by the stabbing were not life-threatening. Ch Supt Steve Graham said that the attacker went on to stab people in Livery Street, Irving Street, and Hurst Street at about 02:20 BST.

