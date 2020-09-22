Five James Bond guns including the one that Sir Roger Moore used in the movie A View To A Kill, the Walther PPK, were stolen in a movie-style heist in Enfield, North London. The prop weapons were taken by the thieves who jumped through a window that was open before fleeing.

Cops are currently searching for the suspects, who have been described as three white men with Eastern European accent. The dramatic burglary took place in March this year. The raiders also had a surveillance car parked outside the house. No arrests have been made yet. One of the firearms, a yellow-handed Llama pistol that was used in De Another Day, got recovered in a field near the Roydon Railway Station in Essex in April.

Bond Guns Stolen

The other props that were stolen include a Baretta and a Smith & Wesson 44 Magnum revolver. The owner of the guns is devastated due to the raid. Copas have released a CCTV footage that shows a silver Vauxhall Minerva parked on the street where the incident took place. Paul Ridley, who is the detective from North Area CID, is investigating the incident.

"It has now been six months since the burglary and only one of the firearms has been recovered. Sadly, this has been severely rusted due to being exposed to the elements outdoors and its integrity destroyed," he said as reported by The Sun.

"We now have images of a vehicle that was parked near to the scene of the crime and appears to be carrying out reconnaissance in the area. In scenes reminiscent of a James Bond movie you can even see the flash of a camera from the occupant engaged in the surveillance. I believe these individuals were involved in the crime, it was only a matter of minutes prior to the raid," he added.

Ridley said that the stolen forearms are very distinctive and will be recognized if anybody tries to sell them. He mentioned that photographs and unique serial numbers of firearms have been provided. The detective urged the members of the public who had seen the suspects arriving or leaving or know anything related to the disappearance of the items to come forward to his team. It will be interesting to see if the stolen ''Bond' guns are recovered.