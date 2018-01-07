Yoo Jae Suk, known as the "nation's emcee" in South Korea, and Park Na Rae of "I Live Alone" are the most talked about comedians for the month of January 2018.

The Korea Institute for Corporate Reputation has released the latest results of the brand reputation rankings for comedians based on an analysis of 114.37 million pieces of big data from December 5 to January 6 that covered 100 personalities.

Yoo Jae Suk, who stars in the Korean variety TV shows "Infinite Challenge" and "Running Man," topped the list with a score of 9.53 million, an increase of 134.88 percent from his fifth place score of 4.05 million in October.

Comedienne Park Na Rae, who won the high excellence in variety award at the 2017 MBC Entertainment Awards last December, rose from ninth to second place with a score of 8.18 million, up by 148.42 percent from 3.29 million in October.

Kim Gura of "Radio Star" and "King of Mask Singer," placed third with 7.86 million, rising by 78.08 percent from 4.41 million in October.

Park Myung Soo of "Infinite Challenge" and "Happy Together," grabbed fourth place with 6.11 million followed by Kim Young Chul with 5.04 million.

Comedians who ranked sixth to 20th are:

6. Shin Dong Yup - 4.75 million

7. Yoon Jung Soo - 4.53 million

8. Lee Soo Geun - 4.1 million

9. Yang Se Hyung - 3.72 million

10. Lee Kyung Kyu - 3.13 million

11. Jang Dong Min - 3.07 million

12. Jung Joon Ha - 2.72 million

13. Kim Joon Ho - 2.55 million

14. Kim Sook - 2.4 million

15. Kim Hyun Chul - 2.28 million

16. Lee Sang Hoon - 1.95 million

17. Kim Joon Hyun - 1.91 million

18. Kim Gook Jin - 1.88 million

19. Park Sung Ho - 1.8 million

20. Kim Min Kyung - 1.73 million