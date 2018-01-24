The last three episodes of the 'World's Biggest Conspiracy Theory' detailed the mysteries surrounding 'The Philadelphia Experiment', 'The Montauk Project' and 'Project Blue Beam'. In this latest episode, we are shedding light on the conspiracy theories surrounding the biggest terrorist attack in the history of the United States- The 9/11 World Trade Center attack.

It was on September 11, 2001, that the notorious Islamic militant organization Al Qaeda hijacked four passenger airlines and crashed two of them into the twin towers of World Trade Center. In the aftermath, 2,996 people were killed, while more than 6,000 seriously injured. The dreaded attack also resulted in the loss of at least $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage.

However, many people in the United States believe that this organized attack was an inside job, and the government of the US was well aware that the plane crash was going to happen. They also claim that the way in which the twin towers collapsed indicate that the fall was the result of a controlled demolition, rather than structural failure due to a powerful impact and fire. The conspiracy theorists also pointed out the justification of this theory which we will discuss later.

Now, let us check out the authenticity of this famous conspiracy theory that 15 percent of the American population believes to be true.

Did the US Government orchestrate 9/11 attack?

In the previous episode of 'World's Biggest Conspiracy Theory', we discussed new world order, and the strategies they adopt to take control of the world. According to conspiracy theorists, the same group of elite people called, the Illuminati, the Rothschilds or the bankers are behind this dreaded attack which claimed thousands of lives.

Within hours after the attack, some people posted on the Internet stating that the attack might be an inside job conducted by the US Government for unknown reasons. Later, a bizarre theory surfaced online stating that no Jews were killed in the attack which indicates that the deadly plot could have been orchestrated by others and not Al Qaeda. However, there were no concrete shreds of evidence to prove this, and these theories were not well received by the general public.

Real suspicion surrounding the 9/11 attack was triggered when YouTube videos of the twin tower collision were posted online. After analyzing the video of the collision and collapse, conspiracy theorists stated that the twin towers, the prestigious buildings in the United States built with marvelous technical engineering could never have collapsed in such a manner. These theorists claimed that explosives had been placed inside the twin towers to make it fall in a controlled manner.

The main proponents of this theory were physicist Steven E. Jones, architect Richard Gage, software engineer Jim Hoffman, and theologian David Ray Griffin. They argue that it was impossible for the buildings to collapse completely without the help of additional energy to weaken the structure. According to these theorists, thermite or super-thermite might have been planted by the government in the building to initiate a controlled demolition.

The mysteries surrounding Flight 93

According to the US Government, the fourth plane which was hijacked, 'Flight 93' crash landed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after the passengers of the plane revolted. Interestingly, this was the only plane which failed to reach its intended target. But conspiracy theorists are not ready to believe this explanation.

According to these theorists, Flight 93 was actually shot down by a US Air Force Jet. Conspiracy theorists claim that the main body and engine of the plane were located miles away from the crash site which indicates that it was caused by a shoot down. These theorists believe that the US Government had shot down this plane as the passengers came to know about the 'real' plot.

The unbelievable no-plane theory

Even though this theory may seem a little outlandish, it was put forward by Morgan Reynolds, a top US Government official who served as chief economist for the United States Department of Labor during 2001–2002. According to him, no planes were used in the attack, and it was the digital simulation projected in the sky which made us believe that planes were used to demolish World Trade Center. Supporters of this theory claim that missiles surrounded by holograms made it look like planes, as it is physically impossible for a Boeing passenger plane to penetrate into the steel frames of World Trade Center in such an easy manner.

What are the motives?

If 9/11 attack was an inside job, what compelled it? As per conspiracy theorists, it was the 'Oil Factor' which made the push for attacks. The Americans were interested in gaining control over oil pipelines running through Afghanistan. Another theory attributes it to establish US military presence in Central Asia.

And that is all about the conspiracy theories surrounding 9/11 attacks. Next week, we will present unbelievable mysteries surrounding the murder of former US President John F. Kennedy.