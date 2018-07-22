WKBW-TV, an ABC affiliated television station has released an eerie video on YouTube which is now the hottest point of debate among conspiracy theorists and skywatchers. The clip is apparently taken from the weather program Skywatch 7, and interestingly, a bizarre UFO appears in the sky at about 09.45 PM.

The newscaster who hosts the weather show points her fingers at the UFO, and within seconds, the flying object shot off from the scene. Soon, the newscaster revealed that the strange object spotted during the live show must be a drone.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists joined the party and made it clear that the bizarre UFO spotted might be actually an alien spaceship from deep space. These theorists argue that drones did not have that advanced technology to travel at such a speed across the skies.

Popular UFO researcher Scott C Waring also analyzed the clip, and he on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily' wrote that the strange object might be most probably an alien craft from outer space.

"The newscaster caught a UFO on the sky cam and as you can see, it shoots right past the weather cam. The UFO actually zig-zags and then shoots off. It moves too fast to be a drone and too fast to be a helicopter. The close-up screenshot you see above clearly shows a huge square light. No wings, no blades, no aircraft lights or red lights as some drones have. All signs point to this being an alien craft," wrote Waring on his website.

Scott C Waring also argued that aliens might be drop feeding the humans by providing evidence of their existence, so that planet earth will one day ready to accept their cosmic neighbors.

The new UFO sighting came just a few days after three unidentified flying objects appeared in the skies of China. Adding up the authenticity of the video, people across a Chinese street were seen pointing fingers at the UFO which appeared in the skies.