The Washington State Fusion Center, a multi-agency counterterrorism center has accidentally released some strange files detailing the mechanism behind mind control and memory blanking, sending strong pointers that the artificial intelligence has reached its peak.

The file was first accessed by an investigative journalism site Muckrock when they filed a Freedom of Information Act requesting documents related to white supremacist groups and far-left activists Antifa. However, instead of receiving the file requested, the Investigative journalist site received a file titled ''EM effects on human body''.

The file very similar to a plot from the X-Files revealed the research conducted by the government on psycho-electric weaponry. Describing the effects of electromagnetic waves on the human body, the file revealed the techniques that can be used to read and control thoughts of people, inducing intense pain, itching or even orgasm.

Another document which was accidentally released details the way in which electromagnetic waves can be deployed as a weapon via satellites.

"It's entirely unclear how this ended up in this release. It could have been meant for another release, it could have been gathered for an upcoming WSFC report, or it could even be from the personal files of an intelligence officer that somehow got mixed up in the release," said Curtis Waltman, an investigative journalist at the Muckrock who received these controversial files, Daily Mail reports.

As details of these files went online, Nigel Watson, author of the Haynes UFO Investigations Manual told Daily Mail that CIA has been conducting numerous mind control projects for many years.

"In the past, the CIA conducted Project MK-Ultra which featured numerous mind control projects. Most of them involved the use of drugs like LSD for interrogation purposes or for the purpose of mind control. Millions of dollars poured into the project with few practical results. This information relates to similar mind control experiments using electromagnetic fields," he told Daily Mail.

He also added that the revelation about these kinds of projects will add paranoia of conspiracy theorists who believe that projects like HAARP are used to create UFO sightings and control weather.