A video apparently filmed in New York City on April 19, 2018, is now the hottest point of debate among conspiracy theorists. The video reveals strange trumpet-like sounds coming from the underground, and conspiracy theorists soon speculated that the government is secretly building an underground tunnel to protect the elites during the time of a nuclear apocalypse.

In the video, the noise which apparently comes from the underground seems to be repeating several times at regular intervals. The video was later uploaded to YouTube conspiracy theory channel 'Sky net 5', and until now, it has attracted more than 3,000 views.

Many views shared different theories explaining the weird phenomenon, and most of them argued that the government is building a secret tunnel underground to protect the elites during the time of nuclear apocalypse. Some other section of people opined that CERN is digging tunnels in the underground.

A YouTube user named Jennifer Heath connected the strange sounds with the great tribulation period and the second coming of Christ.

"Since September 23, 2017 Revelation 12 in the skies, since then it seems like everything has excelled, just look around the planet. I know Jesus Christ said great tribulation such as the world has never seen, and we are already tilting in head of a pole shift and that would alone be massive+not forgetting wars+rumours of wars, horrific weather conditions, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions," commented Heath.

"These are Trumpets sounds, not the brass ones, the old testament Trumpets sounds, from the longhorn being blown, is vibration from blowing the longhorn Trumpets from heavens. God is trying to get our attention. This is warning from God to us all for us to ask for forgiveness for our sins," commented another user, Bridget Lazenby.

This is not the first time that rumors regarding a secret underground tunnel are surfacing online. A month back, conspiracy theorists sensationally claimed that there is a fully fledged city in the underground of Denver airport, and it has been built to protect the elites during the time of a nuclear hit. These theorists even argue that there is a secret train running underground from the White House to this city.