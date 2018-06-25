Local residents in Memphis, Tennessee, spotted an odd formation in the sky earlier this month and many people believed that it was an alien UFO from outer space.

The mysterious image shows a cylindrical mass seemingly in the shape of a rolled sandwich, and interestingly, it appeared in the skies just after a thunderstorm. The image of the unusual incident was captured by a local resident, Colby Hutton.

The eerie sighting was later shared on Facebook by Angie Hutton, Colby's mother where it went viral and people started to put forward various theories explaining this sky phenomenon. Most of the people speculated that aliens have paid a visit to the earth and their UFO might be cloaking inside that bizarre cylindrical structure.

However, cold water was poured into the claims of UFO enthusiasts as experts revealed that the weird structure appeared in the skies was actually 'roll clouds', a completely natural phenomenon that is usually found associated with a thunderstorm gust front.

National Weather Service (NWS) reveals that roll clouds are "relatively rare and they are completely detached from the thunderstorm base or other cloud features, thus differentiating them from the more familiar shelf clouds. Roll clouds usually appear to be "rolling" about a horizontal axis, but should not be confused with funnel clouds.''

Even though experts have debunked the alien angle, adamant conspiracy theorists strongly allege that there is an alien coverup happening all across the world. As per these conspiracy theorists, all the governments in the world and space agencies like NASA are aware of the alien existence and they are hiding the real truth from the people fearing possible public panic.

This is not the first time that roll clouds are appearing in the skies. In 2012, a similar roll cloud appeared in Uruguay, and it was much bigger and gigantic than the recent one spotted in Memphis, Tennessee.