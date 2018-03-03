In the early hours of February 27, 2018, a television camera shot some eerie visuals which happened in the sky, and it featured a streak of unexplained lights moving in a very strange pattern. The strange incident happened live on FOX6 WakeUp News at around 04.43 AM in the sky over downtown Milwaukee.

Possible explanations

The video of the rare sighting soon went viral on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and viewers started giving possible explanations to the eerie incident. One convincing theory is involving seagulls. Amy Dupont, an employee in Fox6 was near the downtown area that hour, and she has reportedly shot a video which featuring similar objects possibly a flock of seagulls.

Conspiracy theory channel 'Secureteam10' posted the video of the incident and claimed that it might be some flock of birds which got illuminated by the city lights.

"I think what we have here is a low resolution, low light adaptive camera recording birds being illuminated by the surrounding city lights. This also accounts for the streaking effect and pixelation, not to mention the perceived slower speed/frame rate on the crappier camera. Later on the same night, the birds were captured again, albeit closer to the building. But hey, birds move, and they change elevation within seconds. I'm not saying it was or wasn't, but simply what it looks like at this moment," posted the Secureteam10 owner in the comments section of their video.

Skeptics refuse to believe the bird theory

However, many people are not convinced with the bird theory, as they believe that the way in which the objects are moving in the video does not look like birds flying around in the sky. These skeptics have also put forward the alien theory, and they assure that this is a concrete proof of UFOs and extraterrestrial life. Proponents of this theory believe that these lights are from UFOs which came from outer space.

As 'Secureteam10' channel too put forward the bird theory, viewers of the channel are alleging that the conspiracy theory channel has been compromised in this case by authorities.

"So Tyler secureteam10 I did some digging and those are not seagulls at all dude. Look up footage of seagulls flying at night, they do NOT move that way at all man. You been compromised for sure....smh," commented a YouTube user named Im Negan.

"Remeber he did say that there was a strange car outside his house for 3 days. He might have been threatened and compromised. Lets be real, Tyler knows damn well those aren't birds and yet he's going along with that explanation," commented Femme Fatale, another user.