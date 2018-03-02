A self-proclaimed time traveller named James Oliver who allegedly came from 6491 has claimed that entire America could be completely devastated by a volcanic eruption in Yellowstone. The video of the time traveller's statement is uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theory channel Apex TV.

Will Yellowstone volcano wipe out America from the map?

"I would be very cautious about the Yellowstone volcano. As all of you know it's overdue by about 600,000 years and an eruption that size would devastate the entire United States," said the time traveller.

James Oliver added that the volcanic eruption in Yellowstone will send large plumes of ash and smoke to the sky, and the air travel will be interrupted within the next moment after the explosion.

The time traveller made it clear that entire America will be wiped out from the map after the giant explosion.

Is James Oliver an alien?

James Oliver revealed that he is not from earth, but from another planetary system.

"I'm from a planetary system that is not this one, I'm sorry I'm being very vague I cannot be specific, it's company procedure. Essentially what I am is I'm sort of like an archaeologist," said Oliver.

According to the time traveller, he reached earth while time travelling. He revealed that his time travelling machine got stranded after the super blood moon interrupted signals from the mothership.

"I could be here a few more days, I could be here a few more years, decades, centuries. I really don't know. I haven't gone much into the future from here. I'm curious as to what has happened throughout other worlds throughout space and time and I can't even do what I wished I would do," added the time traveller.

Why all time travellers are reaching out Apex TV?

This is not the first time that Apex TV is uploading videos featuring time travellers. The conspiracy theory channel has uploaded a handful of time traveller interviews in the recent past.

As these videos are now going viral on the Internet, skeptics claim that all the videos of Apex TV are hoax, and they question why all these time travellers are reaching out Apex TV to give unsubstantiated interviews, often revealing things which we know already or highly speculative in nature.