An unusual sighting of blue lights appeared in the skies of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, UK baffled residents in the area, while many of them soon came up with possible explanations including alien and Nibiru theories.

According to eyewitnesses, the eerie blue lights moved from one portion of the sky to another before it vanished completely. The lights resembled eyes gazing at humans from the sky, and this prompted many people to think that alien beings are monitoring humans from space.

"I first noticed them at around 11 PM, and they lasted around two minutes before dispersing. The lights were very large and shaped like a pair of eyes looking down at you. It moved across the sky, we only lost sight of it as it disappeared out of sight. It was very strange to see, I've never seen anything like it before," said an eyewitness to Express UK.

The eyewitness revealed that the strange sighting resembled aliens or other night creatures watching human beings from the sky."You read and hear stories about people seeing what they think is aliens. This was very much like those stories, making it feel like it could be aliens or some night creature watching above us," added the eyewitness.

As the video of the blue lights went viral on social media platforms, Nibiru believers too joined the melee, and they opined that these strange colors in skies are the indication that Planet X is arriving. According to these theorists, end of the world is imminent, and our planet will collide with rogue planet Nibiru soon causing massive destruction all around.

Earlier this week, skies turned blood red in Algeria, and Nibiru theorists proclaimed that it is a bad omen which signals the killer planet's arrival. Adding fuels to these rumors, a former USGS scientist recently revealed that NASA has been hiding the existence of Nibiru for at least 30 years.