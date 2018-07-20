Commuters in a Chinese town spotted a weird UFO in the sky on July 18, 2018. A video showing the bizarre incident was later uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theory channel 'mavi777', and it is now the hottest debating point among UFO buffs and alien enthusiasts.

The video looked very authentic in nature, as the onlookers were seen pointing fingers to the skies when the UFO appears. The UFO was circular in shape, and it had illuminating lights in the body. The conspiracy theory channel also uploaded clips of other two UFO sightings which they claim to have happened in other regions of China.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists strongly argued that alien life is a reality. These theorists made it clear that aliens used to visit earth to monitor human activities, and now they are slowly gearing up for a disclosure.

After watching the video, viewers of 'mavi777' put forward various theories explaining the spooky sky sighting. Christos Kaloudis, a YouTube user argued that humans are being observed by aliens from deep space.

"We are definitely being observed... but when will they reveal themselves is the question? To me, it looks like one object spinning and thus we see this rotation in the light formation. Unbelievable footage brother, undeniable proof " commented Kaloudis.

"They shot off in different directions moving faster than anything we have seen. Their cloaked most of the time but seem to show themselves when accelerating quickly. Each orb could be an individual craft leaving earth," commented UFOhunter71, another YouTuber.

The new UFO sightings in China were reported just a few days after another cylindrical flying object was spotted in Indiana. An eyewitness revealed that the UFO which appeared in Indiana flew very slowly above a field in La Porte. Around two weeks back, a triangular UFO was seen hovering across the skies in Washington, and many people believed that an alien invasion is imminent.