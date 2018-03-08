Singapore police arrested five men on Wednesday, March 7 for rioting at Orchard Towers, located on the corner of Claymore Road and Orchard Road. These men are aged between 27 and 63.

The local police were alerted about the incident at around 8 am on Wednesday. Five men were reportedly found assaulting a man near the shopping centre's taxi stand. When police arrested them, they found a knife from one of the suspects. After an initial investigation, police found that the suspects have also attacked three others who tried to intervene and stop them from assaulting the victim.

While four of the suspects will be presented in court on Friday, March 9, the other one will face an additional charge for keeping an offensive weapon.

Under Singapore law, if the accused is found guilty of rioting, then it attracts a prison term of up to seven years, including caning. If the other suspect in possession of an offensive weapon is found guilty, he will serve three years in prison with a minimum of six cane strokes.

The police said that the further investigation is underway.

Last year in August, police arrested five miscreants for attacking a 30-year-old man at Beo Crescent near Havelock Road in Tiong Bahru. His wife, who lodged a report with police, said her husband was assaulted by suspects after a heated argument at around 11.10 pm in the night.

Read more