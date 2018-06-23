An accident took place in Geylang on Friday night, June 22 that involved a ComfortDelGro taxi and a pedestrian. The incident caused serious injuries to three people at the location.

As reported the local police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 10.10 pm on Friday. Later, a police spokesman said that due to the accident, which took place in Lorong 23 Geylang, three men aged between 41 and 66 were injured.

In addition, the spokesman said, all the victims were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng and almost 15 minutes away from the accident spot.

A video of the aftermath of the accident was shared in a Facebook group called SG Road Vigilante. The 11 seconds long footage showed that due to that accident the base of a pillar and the bonnet of the involved taxi were badly damaged.

In that video, it was clear that the taxi ran over a kerb and it showed the driver of the vehicle was still sitting on the driver's seat. The local residents could be seen in the video while taking photos and videos by using their mobile phone camera. As of now, the video attracted almost 7000 viewers.

The police is investigating the accident case.

A few days ago, on June 19 a weird man was captured in a dashboard camera video, which showed that the man was running on the road and was jumping on the bonnets of cars along Geylang Road near Lorong 30 to 34.