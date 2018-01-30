A 60-year-old man was arrested by the police for waving a chopper at a coffee shop in Eunos on Sunday in Singapore.

On Monday, a video that posted online showed a man in a red shirt shouting near the coffee shop. A group of police officers, who were standing nearby, moved in and caught the man. The Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Emergency Response Team were also spotted in the video, which has been shared more than 1,900 times.

ALSO READ: Singapore: 53-year-old man jailed 15 weeks for punching woman enforcement officer

On Tuesday, an SPF spokesman told Yahoo News Singapore that the police received a call for assistance at 6.59 pm at Block 7 Eunos Crescent. According to the spokesman, the man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public. He is also suspected to be involved in several drug-related offences.

Yahoo News Singapore reported that man is believed to have kept the chopper in a plastic bag and left it somewhere in the vicinity of the coffee shop. The police have recovered the chopper.

The police added that the investigations are still going on.