Singapore's Central Narcotic Bureau (CNB) conducted two separate operations and arrested seven suspects of drug offences. The officials seized drugs worth more than $155,000.

Earlier on Monday, March 19 officials arrested a 45-year-old Singaporean resident from Syed Alwi Road for his suspected involvement in drug trafficking and officials recovered about 7 g of Ice.

Later CNB raided the suspect's hideout place, which was on Rowell Road and found about 358 g of heroin, 19 g of cannabis and 2 g of Ice, including a digital weighing scale.

During the investigation, the suspect revealed the supplier of those drugs was a 52-year-old Singaporean man, whose hideout place was in Bedok North Road.

When the officials conducted an observational operation they spotted a 31-year-old Singaporean man at the car parking of Bedok North Road.

In a statement, officials said that the man was waiting at the void deck of a block before entering inside a lift and then alighted on the eighth floor. Later the man came down with a 38-year-old woman and the 52-year-old drug supplier.

CNB arrested three of them after they came out of the lift. The officials also seized about 373g of heroin and 2g of Ice.

During another operation, which was launched on Tuesday, CNB officers tracked two suspected drug traffickers in Fifth Avenue.

Reports stated that those two men were seen the meeting and moved from the location on their motorcycles.

However, officers trailed both suspects and arrested a 24-year-old Malaysian man from Bukit Timah Expressway. CNB said that they found an envelope from his motorcycle, which contained $5,900.

When police were trailing another suspect, a 26-year-old man, he drove his bike as fast as possible to evade the arrest at Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Reports said that the suspect broke a red light at a junction off Pioneer Road North and caused injuries to a 36-year-old man who was crossing the road. After the incident, the wounded man was taken to hospital for treatment.

From the accident location, CNB recovered four bundles of drugs consisting about 50 Ecstasy tablets, 480g of heroin and 125g of Ice.

Officials later found the abandoned motorcycle of the suspect in a carpark at Jurong West Avenue 5. Later police arrested him from Pioneer Polyclinic, located at 26 Jurong West Street 61.

When officers raided the suspect's home they seized about 120 g of heroin, 65 Ecstasy tablets, 20 Erimin-5 tablets, 5 g of cannabis and1g of Ice.

In Singapore, drug trafficking is a capital punishment and any if a person found guilty for importing, exporting or found in possession of more than legally measured quantities of drugs, has to face the death sentence.

On Wednesday, a 50-year-old man was arrested from a third-storey flat at Block 114, Ho Ching Road, as he had a had a history of drug offences.