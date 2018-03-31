People in Derbyshire, UK were shocked to see multiple reports of sighting a silent ghost plane. The eerie incident reportedly took place Monday, March 26, 2018, when people reported seeing a plane from the second world war period flying very low with no sound.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane flew so low that it was feared to crash before suddenly vanishing into thin air. A video narrating the weird incident was uploaded on YouTube some hours ago on Saturday, March 31 by conspiracy theory channel Secureteam10, and it has attracted more than 17,000 views.

The viewers of the video are apprehensive that something strange is going on in our skies. Some conspiracy theorists strongly believe that this sighting is a part of the Project Blue Beam, where governments will project holograms in the sky in order to set up a new world order in the future.

"Hologram, It's been happening everywhere but people don't realize that it's hologram. Most of what people are seeing are hologram happenings. But they think it's real. Very little is real, there's a lot of deception going on. Need some channels blowing the whistle on the holographic stuff. Getting the people used to knowing that they are doing this instead of just seeing what they're doing and never learning about it. People will believe anything they see now, it is sad," posted Linda Perez, a YouTube user.

Another section of conspiracy theorists believes that it is an alien UFO which came from outer space.

As the video went viral, the Royal Air Force (RAF) assured people not to worry about the ghost plane in Derbyshire.

Air Force officials revealed that three military planes were flying above Derbyshire during the time of ghost plane sightings. RAF made it clear that the witnesses might have seen the military aircraft and have misunderstood it as a low-flying UFO or ghost plane.