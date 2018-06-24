An International team of researchers recently published a study and suggested a reason why earth is the only planet with life in the universe.

During the research, they analyzed Fermi paradox, which showed that there are millions of planets and stars in the universe but, until now, there is no concrete evidence on alien life.

The new study report titled 'Dissolving the Fermi Paradox,' has revealed that there are thirty percent chances that humans and other creatures of the blue planet are alone in the galaxy, 'Milky Way'. Researchers also suggested that possible extraterrestrial life in the universe could be less advanced than on earth or they simply do not exist.

''One can answer the Fermi Paradox by saying intelligence is very rare, but then it needs to be tremendously rare. Another possibility is that intelligence doesn't last very long, but it is enough that one civilization survives for it to become visible," Dr Anders Sandberg of the Oxford University told Universetoday.com.

During the research, the team of scientists analyzed Drake's equation which was proposed by astronomer Frank Drake in the 1960s. Drake's equation suggested that the vast size of the universe could indicate that there are many civilizations out there in deep space.

When Anders Sandberg and his teammates broke the equation down to incorporate new elements including the chemical origins of life, they found that Drake's equation is full of uncertainties and is open to bias.

"Many parameters are very uncertain given current knowledge. While we have learned a lot more about the astrophysical ones since Drake and Sagan in the 1960s, we are still very uncertain about the probability of life and intelligence," added Sandberg.

Considering the nature of mathematical probability and the level of uncertainties associated with the research, Sandberg made it clear that, "there is a fairly high likelihood that we are alone. However, we *also* conclude that we shouldn't be too surprised if we find intelligence!"