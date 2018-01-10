Studying, balance and joy are the three most important values in life, according to Korean star Park Bogum.

Park Bogum, who rose to stardom through the hit dramas "Reply 1988" and "Love in the Moonlight," held a photo shoot and interview for the February issue of magazine Vogue Taiwan. There, he said that he considers studying, balance and joy as the most important things in his life.

"I think the most important thing in life is learning. I believe being an actor involves learning as well. In the future, I want to study foreign languages, and there are just millions of things to study," he said.

Park Bogum also said everyone needs balance in their lives.

"In work, in life, and in leisure time, I think I need balance that fits me. Not being overly weighted to one thing and finding balance is the most important value as I live my life," he said.

His last choice is joy, saying, "I think joy entails all the important values. As I study, there is joy and happiness in learning something new, and as I live, when I find balance well, I find joy in that too."

"Living happily is the most important of all," he summed it up.

Park Bogum is one of the most popular stars in South Korea. Last year, he emerged as the star with the most number of advertisements despite the fact that he didn't star in any drama or film.

Idea Shower data showed that Park Bogum shot 12 advertisements in 2017 followed by Olympic champion Kim Yuna with 11, Lee Seo Jin and Jo Jung Suk with 10 each, AOA and Wanna One with eight.

He placed fifth in a survey of top favorite advertising models of 2017 in South Korea held by the Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation (KOBACO).

Park Bogum also placed fifth in a Gallup Korea survey of the top TV stars of 2017.