In a strip club, you can expect entertaining dance performances. But there is something new waiting for you in Las Vegas. Sapphire Gentlemen's Club has gone a little tech-savvy and you can find robot strip dancers mesmerising the crowd.

There is nothing new about this industry. People know about these robots and how they function. Earlier there was a huge fuss when the first sex robot showroom opened in Austria.

During the CES 2018, while the creators of sex toy Harmony, ReadDoll introduced Solana, people who attended Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas witnessed robot strip dance performers.

Sapphire Gentlemen's Club sends a welcome message to interested people through their website, where they said, "Come watch sparks fly as the Robo Twins shake their hardware and leave everyone wondering if those double Ds are real or made in 'Silicone' Valley."

These robots are designed by a 50-year-old artist Giles Walker. According to PC magazine, he got his inspiration from the rise of security cameras in Britain. These robots don't look like any human being but have a head shaped like CCTV cameras.

While talking about his concerns related to the industry of these kind of sexual objects, Giles told CNBC, "this is really crude, but it is a crude idea — if you build a robot that you can have sex with, then you can build a robot that you can rape, and you can build a child robot that you can have sex with, and it's all supposedly legal."

Giles's idea was clear that he never wanted to involve with such kind of industries. He said that even though it is legal that doesn't mean this kind of activity will be healthy too.

"I've been dragged into this side of things unintentionally, but I'm not complaining. It does pay the bills. I am a robot pimp in that way," he said.

The media reports also stated that after Las Vegas, Walker has planned to lend his creations for corporate parties also.