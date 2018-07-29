A video showing Buzz Aldrin openly admitting NASA fake moon landing is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The video shows Buzz Aldrin replying to the query of a small child, and at one point in time, the astronaut reveals that he has never gone to the moon.

NASA coverup a reality?

The strange video went viral after the clip was shared by conspiracy theory channel 'Secureteam10'. In the clip, UFO researcher Tyler Glockner argues that the comment made by moonwalker Aldrin is a direct admission that NASA has never visited the moon.

The video which was uploaded today has already racked up more than 30,000 views, and spectators were quick to share their thoughts on this controversy.

A YouTube user named Ajes Vincent commented that humans are never going to visit the moon again due to an alien warning. Conspiracy theorists who believe in the alien theory strongly argue that there is a secret extraterrestrial base in the lunar surface, and these outer space living beings have warned Neil Armstrong never to go there again.

"While we definitely did not go to the moon, at least not in 1969. Many photographic experts on both sides of the Atlantic, have stated again and again, that based on their analysis the moon landing took place on a soundstage, probably in California !!!!!," commented Allen Cohen, another YouTuber.

Lorraine Moore, another YouTuber commented that Buzz Aldrin might be suffering from Dementia.

The real truth behind Buzz Aldrin's comments

The footage which has now gone viral was actually shot in 2015 during the National Book Fest at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

In the viral video, Aldrin is seen saying ''we did not go there''. However, experts believe that the makers of the viral video have actually cut out various words from Aldrin's long answer. The astronaut was originally trying to reveal the reasons regarding why humans have never gone to the moon since December 1972.

But conspiracy theorists are not ready to accept this explanation, and they strongly claim that NASA has faked the entire moon landing videos in a Hollywood studio.