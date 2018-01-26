The Sportie Kodi add-on has been transferred recently to a new home, the Kodibae Repository on GitHub. This plugin provides live sports from a host of sources.

Sportie is one of the most promising Kodi add-ons for sports. Considering the number of sports enthusiasts who are relying on the software to satiate their sports needs, Sportie is worth a try despite the lack of updates from Castaway and Pro Sport in 2017.

Sportie Kodi add-on offers the following features:

Live IPTV channels split out into sports category (updated each time you enter the playlist) and by country

Soccer (European Football) streams and replays

Live sports website scrapers (similar to SportsDevil)

Reddit sports streams

To install the add-on, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open the Kodi app. Click on Settings (cog icon) at the top left side of the interface.

Step 2: Choose File Manager > Add source.

Step 3: In the text field, click on inside it and copy and paste this source URL: https://github.com/kodibae/repository.kodibae. Click OK.

Step 4: Name it Kodibae and then click OK. Double check and click OK.

Step 5: Go back to the main menu and click on Add-ons.

Step 6: Click on the Add-on Package Installer (open box icon) at the top left side.

Step 7: Select Install from zip file and choose the Sportie file.

Step 8: Click on the plugin.video.sportie-2.00.009.zip file. Wait until installed.

Step 9: Go one step backwards and select Install from the repository.

Step 10: Find the Sportie file and click on it.

Step 11: Choose Video add-ons and then select the content provider you want to be added.

After installing this add-on, you can configure your settings according to your taste. RTMP services are enabled by default. RTMP is a protocol for decoding and playing live streams in Kodi and is mandatory. With this option enabled, you'll see a button at the top of the add-on that you can click to enable RTMP if it is not. This will render the program to slow down but should increase its reliability.