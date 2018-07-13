Conspiracy theory YouTube channel Apex TV has released a new video claiming that they have conducted a hypnosis session on Noah, a self-proclaimed time traveller who came from the year 2030. During the hypnosis session, Noah talks about how he reached the present year and the dangers associated with exposing time travel secrets to the general public.

"We did a hypnosis session on a man named Noah, who claims to be a time traveller from the year 2030. In the session, he recounted one of his alleged time- travelling experiences. Noah claims he was sent back to 2017 as part of a top secret mission, but he and his team were fired during the mission leaving him stuck in our present time," said Apex TV exclusively to IB Times.

During the video, the self-proclaimed time traveller revealed that he himself is putting his life in danger of exposing secrets related to time travel. However, he made it clear that he is exposing these facts in front of the general public for the betterment of humanity.

This is not the first time that Noah is making startling claims about the future. The time traveller had previously revealed that Yolanda Renee King, the grand-daughter of Martin Luther King will be the president of the United States in 2030. As per current laws prevailing in the US, only people above 35 can contest in presidential elections. It should be noted that Yolanda Renee King is only 10 years now and in 2030, she will become just 22.

However, Noah strongly assured that the laws regarding presidential elections will be amended in the near future and it will help Yolanda to contest.

As the video went viral online, several viewers strongly argued that time travel is a reality. These theorists argue that the US has mastered the technique of time travel long back during the time of 'Philadelphia Project', but they are intentionally covering up the facts for unknown reasons.

However, sceptics assure that all these time traveller videos are fabricated to attract more views on YouTube. They also mentioned that no person will reply to questions during a hypnosis session in the way Noah did.