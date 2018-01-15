Eager to see who your doppelganger from the past is? Google has just updated its Arts & Culture app, adding a computer-generated face matching feature that helps users to find out who they could be in the past, at least physically.

Since the recent update, Google Arts & Culture has been catapulted to the most downloaded free app on the App Store, claiming the #1 spot in the US on Saturday, according to app metrics site AppAnnie. The app was first released in 2016 and it had been lesser-known until the weekend. Google says the new face matching feature is only experimental.

How does the app work? Basically, a user has to take a selfie using the app and wait for it to examine your facial features and compare them to Google's vast library of pieces of arts. Currently, the search giant has more than 70,000 of them shared by museums and other institutions. However, this feature is only accessible by users in select regions in the US.

Google Arts & Culture has taken the internet by storm as more and more users join the hype and share their experiences. When the internet reacts to new things, it will surely crack you up more often than not. Be it out of inaccuracy or just plain poking fun at Google, here are some of the funniest responses to the Google Arts & Culture app's new face matching feature: