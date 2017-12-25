Almost every corner of the world has gotten into the Christmas mood and one of the biggest tech industry tycoons Elon Musk has also ticked his box for Christmas celebrations. Musk has already sent out a letter to his near and dear ones, wishing Merry Christmas. Although it's Christmas, still everyone couldn't make it to the recipient list for the letter from Musk, which came to the receivers via mail. Musk's letter, full of wits and facts, shows why the man is capable of reaching for the stars, quite literally.

An anonymous tipster delivered the email to Wired and it starts like this:

"Earthlings measure years by how long it takes this planet to revolve around its sun, but I've always had a different relationship with time, and not just because I'm a Martian. (Kidding. Maybe. You know, don't worry about it.) But even I can't deny things are moving forward. And with so much going on in my life, this seems as good a time as any to share my family's latest accomplishments."

Later Musk also mentioned that he will be using the references of "Earth years" so that everyone can understand it. Were you thinking the SpaceX and Tesla CEO to be all work and no fun? Wait, till the next part.

"SpaceX (age 15) Man these companies grow up fast. SpaceX didn't just successfully launch its 12th resupply mission to the International Space Station this summer, it upped its ambitions with a pretty detailed plan for colonizing Mars. (OK, as long as it comes home for Thanksgiving and Christmas!) The scheme involves an Interplanetary Transport System the company calls the BFR, or Big Fucking Rocket (you wonder where they get their sense of humor!), which it will definitely have built in just five years.

Tesla (age 14) After promising to start deliveries of its affordable Model 3 sedan this summer, my little automaker went all the way to production hell to make it happen. And boy is the car a wonder, with its huge glass roof, innovative touchscreen interface (so long, dashboard), and all the acceleration you know to expect from Tesla. I'm sure the 400,000 people who have pre-ordered one will agree whenever they get theirs! As if that wasn't enough, my precocious teen showed off an electric semitruck—a bunch of companies have already put their orders in—and a new version of the Roadster, just to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars. And it did it all even with the SEC poking around and handling a class action lawsuit accusing it of racist practices! This is the kid who does all the extracurriculars."

Elon Musk didn't forget to mention two of his "youngest" companies, Neuralink and OpenAI, as well. The owner of these companies had always envisioned the merger of human brains with computers and these two firms are working on just that.

"As if that weren't enough, OpenAI is using surprisingly svelte sumo wrestlers to make artificial intelligence smarter and nimbler. Maybe it'll even find the time to help big brother Tesla with that AI chip it's making for Autopilot."

Elon Musk, the tech mogul also owns an infrastructure and tunnel construction company named The Boring Company, which was founded last year in 2016. The company just completed its first year's journey this month. "And based on the tunnels it has been digging under SpaceX's headquarters in Los Angeles and under Baltimore, I have to wonder if someone cheated on me with the moleman! Now, Boring knows my views on public transit and has reassured me these tunnels will be for fancy hyperloops and private cars on electric sleds, only. I'm glad to know that when it's time for the old man to visit his kid underground, I won't have to worry about serial killers or even other people,"

Musk also has plans of making transport via rockets possible on Earth, in which, according to the visionary Musk, we will be able to reach one continent from another within half an hour. "If we're building this thing to go to the moon and Mars, why not go other places as well?" Elon Musk had said earlier.

"So, my friends and fans, comrades and competitors, investors short and long, my best tidings. May your lives be as rich, electrifying, and ambitious as ours," concluded Elon Musk.

No doubt the letter was a good read and we all hope that all his visions come true and make the world, rather the entire universe, a better place. Merry Christmas to you too Mr. Musk and to you all.