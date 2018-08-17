Yleem Poblete, a top US diplomat who works as an assistant secretary for arms control, verification and compliance at the U.S. State Department has raised concerns over a mysterious Russian satellite which has been showing creepy behaviour since it reached orbit in last October.

Poblete made these remarks while speaking at a conference in Geneva last week. During the speech, the US diplomat argued that the mysterious satellite could be sometimes a mysterious space weapon.

As the United States raised their concerns over this mysterious satellite, Russia intervened and made it clear that the satellite is actually a space apparatus inspector used to examine other satellites. However, the United States does not seem convinced, and they believe something fishy is going on in the skies.

"Its behaviour on orbit was inconsistent with anything seen before from on-orbit inspection or space situational-awareness capabilities, including other Russian inspection-satellite activities. We are concerned with what appears to be very abnormal behaviour by a declared space apparatus inspector. We don't know for certain what it is, and there is no way to verify it," said Poblete, Space.com reports.

Poblete made it clear that Russian intentions regarding this satellite are still unclear, and added that the development is very troubling.

In the wake of these developments, popular UFO researcher Tyler Glockner who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' uploaded a video about this mysterious satellite. The conspiracy theory channel hinted that this satellite might be used to trigger sonic attacks in the earth, and the uploader even cited examples of recent sonic attacks on US government officials in China and Cuba.

The video uploaded by Secureteam10 soon went viral, and viewers started putting forward various theories explaining this eerie phenomenon.

The new comments from Poblete came just a few days after James Mattis said that cosmos is developing into a war zone. With this comment, Mattis directly supported Trump's plans to create a new space force.