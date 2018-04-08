Conspiracy theorists have long claimed that the mythical rogue planet Nibiru alias Planet X is on its way to earth from deep space, and once it collides, it will cause massive destruction in the planet. Now, conspiracy theorist Christian DeBlanc has sensationally claimed that extraterrestrials from Nibiru known an Annunaki has already arrived on the earth, and the only country which knows about their presence is Russia.

Russia waging a war against alien Annunaki?

The conspiracy theorist also revealed that Russia led by Vladimir Putin has already started waging a war against these extraterrestrials. According to DeBlanc, Annunaki aliens have a strong presence in Syria, and Russia is continuously trying to overpower their dominance there.

"Russian Air Force personnel have been responsible for destroying Anunnaki encampments before, but have covered up such operations because of the amount of disbelief surrounding the Anunnaki. However, Vladimir Putin is not backing down militarily," said DeBlanc, Daily Star reports.

DeBlanc revealed that he got all these controversial details from former KGB agent Strelnikov Isaac Stepanovic. As per DeBlanc, Stepanovic has informed him that the Russian Orthodox Church has strictly asked Vladimir Putin not to speak out the evidence of extraterrestrial life in Syria as it will shatter the authenticity of the Christian religion in all nooks of the globe.

Is Nibiru arriving?

Nibiru apocalypse theory gained immense popularity when self-proclaimed Christian numerologist David Meade predicted that the world will end on September 23, 2017. As the day went uneventfully, Meade changed the apocalypse date and revealed that the world has started undergoing a seven-year tribulation period which began on October 15, 2017. He also revealed this time period will witness a rise in natural disasters including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and hurricanes.

Recently, a former USGS officer revealed that NASA is well aware of Nibiru's existence, and the space agency has been covering it up for more than 30 years.