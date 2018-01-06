Whether to term, the incident funny or just unfortunate is confusing but these days it seems like men are always up for some weird experiments, not to forget the latest laser procedure for whitening their genitalia.

This incident, which took place in Lanarkshire, Scotland, had a disastrous outcome. The 67-year-old with seven curtain rings stuck on his genitals was rushed to the hospital. It was revealed the pensioner took taken Viagra and was apparently experimenting with the plastic rings as sex toys. Unfortunately, when the man shrugged the whole situation off, he found the rings "jammed" on his private parts and found himself trapped, reports the Sun.

Although the ambulance was called, the paramedics failed to remove the rings. The fire crew was also called to try their luck with their special cutting equipment which sadly, failed. When the crew arrived, the Viagra was "still working" according to a close source.

"He was in a lot of distress as he couldn't get them off," the source said. The crew apparently reassured him that these things happen but the 67-year-old was terribly freaked out. His genital was swelling and turning purple and people feared what would happen next.

The man was taken to the Wishaw General Hospital and the rings were removed using lubricants. Neighbours witnessed the whole episode and claimed that the man was indeed in pain. As per reports, the man wasn't badly hurt.

In November 2017, a 31-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a small lock got stuck in his bladder which he tried pushing up through his urethra. Finally, he had to be operated. In London, in December 2017, a man tried jumping over the barriers to avoid paying and got his genital stuck, which left him in a compromising situation. The man was eventually rescued by police officers.

In another such hilarious yet painful incident, a man in Germany, got his penis stuck in the hole of a 2.5 kg dumbbell plate, in his gym. Firefighters used a hydraulic saw to actually cut the plate. The list can go on... of men and their weird fascinations.