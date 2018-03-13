The three-fingered mummies which were discovered in a tomb near Nazca lines, Peru are once again making the headlines, as a DNA study conducted by a Russian scientist on these mummified remains has proved that these mummies are actually not humans, but aliens.

Are these mummies really aliens?

Dr Konstantin Korotkov, a professor of Computer Science and Biophysics at Saint-Petersburg Federal University and his team has reportedly conducted genetic tests on these mummies, and they failed to find any evidence to prove that these mummified creatures are of earthly origin.

Researchers at the Petersburg Federal University analyzed the genes of the mummy named Maria, a strange creature with an elongated skull, toes and three fingers.Initial analysis revealed that the mummy dates back to the 5th century AD, and it has 23 chromosomes just like humans. One notable difference in its structure to that of humans is its ribcage. The ribcage of Maria is keel-shaped and is made up of a handful of semicircular ribs.

During the research, scientists also analyzed a second mummy named 'Vavita'. Upon analysis, it has been revealed that this mummy was just nine months old at the time of its death. Experts believe that Maria and Vavita might be mother and daughter.

"Right now we are making a detailed analysis to see if the shape of the position of all the chromosomes, of all the amino acids, coincides with ours. Each of them has two arms, two legs, a head, a pair of eyes and a mouth. They even have mouth cavities but surprisingly, the lower jaws of are not flexible; it is present as a single whole with the rest of the skull," said Konstantin Korotkov, reports Sputnik.

According to Korotkov, the anatomic structure of these mummified bodies found in Peru are different, even though they look like humans in appearance. Korotkov made it clear that these Nazca mummies are either extra-terrestrial beings or bio robots.

This is not the first time that an eminent scientist is assuring the alien-origin of these mummies. Earlier, Dr Jose Benitez, a doctor of forensic medicine who investigated the mummified remains has revealed that these three-fingered corpses found in a Nazca cave are actually from an outer planet.

A government coverup?

As the news about these three-fingered corpses went viral on the Internet, many conspiracy theorists claimed that the Peruvian Government is intentionally covering up the facts about these remains for unknown reasons.

As experts like Korotknow and Benitez have now openly admitted the extra-terrestrial origin of these mummified bodies, alien buffs are urging the authorities to conduct more studies on these remains.