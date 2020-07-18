Samah Barwari wanted to be a YouTuber when he was 16. Today, he is 22 and made a big name for himself in the world of social media. He always wanted to do something on his channel that now everyone is doing.

Samah started his own channel in 2016 and made videos for Minecraft. It was in 2018, he thought of doing something unique. Samah Barwari started playing a game called Fortnite. In no time, his channel crossed over 1,000,000 subscribers. Samah then started playing Fortnite Trolling on his channel called 'Introllsive'. This huge success helped him come up with an idea to start 'Fortnite Trolling'.

About why he started YouTube channel, Samah said, "I started YouTube because growing up I've looked up to other YouTubers and all I ever wanted was to have my audience & entertain others. I had a rough childhood & coming home to make videos helped me cope with that & having fans there to support me made me hooked to making content."

With Fortnite Trolling, the 22-year-old would prank people on his channel. It was pure light-hearted and funny content and received amazing reactions from fans. The "Introllsive" channel had 400-lifetime videos and a total of 275,000,000 million views. He also has a twitch channel that has surpassed almost 60,000 followers. His trolling videos have gotten MILLIONS of views on Instagram from becoming memes from 2018-2020. Samah also surpassed nearly 100,000 Followers on TikTok from sharing my videos on their platform. During that time, Samah also attended events like E3, TwitchCon, PAX, GamesCon, Insomnia.

About Fortnite Trolling and its success, he said, "When I started Fortnite Trolling my first video hit 200,000 views back in 2018. That's when I realized the success in making Fortnite videos. The next few videos would all hit 1,000,000 views & introllsive was one of the biggest Fortnite YouTubers at the time."

Everything was going well for Samah Barwari until February 2020. His channel was terminated by YouTube without prior warning. About the same, he said, " I have never received a copyright strike & always followed their guidelines. I was terminated for bullying & harassment. But that couldn't be the case since my content is SCRIPTED. As of July 2020, I'm still trying to get this channel back. In the meantime, I'm a contracted producer on a channel called "introllsivehd"."