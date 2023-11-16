Will Smith Refutes Gay Sex Claims Made By Former Assistant Brother Bilal

In a firm response to shocking allegations made by his former assistant, Brother Bilaal, Will Smith has forcefully denied participating in an intimate act with fellow actor Duane Martin. The claims surfaced as Bilal detailed the purported incident during a recent interview with YouTuber Tasha K, rapidly gaining widespread attention on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter).

The former assistant to Smith said, "I opened the door to Duane's dressing room and that's when I see Duane having sex with Will," in an interview that aired on the YouTube channel UNWINEWITHTASHAK.

Responding to the allegations, a representative for Will Smith swiftly stated to TMZ, firmly asserting, "This story is completely fabricated, and the claim is unequivocally false."

The bond between Smith and Duane Martin originated from their collaboration on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," evolving into a lasting friendship that now finds itself at the center of controversy.

This incident adds another layer to a series of rumors that have circulated regarding Will Smith's personal life, including previous speculations concerning his sexuality. Addressing these persistent rumors in a recent interview while promoting her new memoir, Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, approached the subject with a mix of candor and humor.

During an interview with Today Show's Hoda Kotb, Pinkett Smith responded to the various rumors surrounding their marriage, stating, "You and Will probably have more rumors about you and talk about you than others." She unequivocally refuted claims of an open marriage and dispelled suggestions about Smith's sexual orientation, asserting, "I would say that none of that's true. I definitely can understand why there'd be misunderstandings, but none of it's true."

The Hollywood power couple, married since 1997, has found itself under public scrutiny, particularly after Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed that they had been living separate lives since 2016. However, she subsequently clarified that despite the challenges, she would "never" leave Will's side, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to rebuilding their relationship into something new.