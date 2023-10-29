Who is Rebecca Auborn? Ohio Woman Accused of Serial Killing Men She Met For Sex

Rebecca Auborn, a 33-year-old woman from the Northeast Side of Columbus, Ohio, has recently been in the news. Until early 2023, she didn't have a history of serious crimes. According to reports, Auborn is a mother and tragically lost her daughter in November 2016, just 18 days after her birth.

Accusations and Allegations:

On October 25, 2023, the Columbus police and Ohio Attorney General's office accused Auborn of being a serial killer. Allegedly, she met men for sex at hotels around Columbus, where she drugged them and then stole from them. Shockingly, in at least four cases, the men died from overdoses.

One person did survive the alleged drugging. The incidents reportedly occurred at hotels in specific areas of Columbus, like Interstate 71, State Route 161, Cleveland Avenue, and East 17th Avenue.

The authorities first became aware of the possible link between a series of overdose deaths when an anonymous tip was reported. The Columbus Division of Police and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation subsequently connected Auborn to multiple overdoses and robberies.

In September 2023, Auborn was charged in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who was overdosed on January 15. It was reported that she admitted to mixing fentanyl in a man's crack pipe after meeting him for sex. She also allegedly took his belongings despite knowing he was overdosing.

Legal Proceedings:

Rebecca Auborn is facing severe charges. An indictment filed on October 25 accuses her of four counts of murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deaths. Additionally, she faces several charges including aggravated robbery, felonious assault, corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, and trafficking in drugs.

If convicted on all counts, Auborn could potentially spend many years in prison.

Current Status:

Auborn is currently in custody at the Franklin County jail in Columbus. Her arraignment is scheduled for October 27, 2023, at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. At this stage, a judge will set a bond for her case. It's expected that Auborn will plead not guilty, and the trial date will be set following this arraignment.

Key Information:

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant confirmed the accusations against Auborn, cautioning against engaging in such activities. Yost emphasized the dangers associated with buying sex and its potential life-threatening consequences.

According to Yost, Auborn committed four murders during the first half of this year and is also facing charges related to a fifth attempted overdose incident in December, where the targeted man survived the assault.

Rebecca Auborn's case revolves around severe allegations, with a focus on incidents involving drugging and fatal consequences. The legal process will determine her fate, with the arraignment and subsequent trial scheduled to proceed as the next steps in this troubling case.