War Expands: After Bank Sepah Attack, Iran Warns Of Attacks On US And Israeli Banks in Region

Iran warned on Wednesday that it could target economic and banking interests linked to the United States and Israel across the region following what it described as an attack on a major Iranian bank.

The warning came from Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, after an administrative building connected to Bank Sepah was struck overnight in Tehran.

Bank Sepah, one of Iran's largest state-owned financial institutions with historic links to the country's military, was reportedly damaged in the incident, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

"Following their failed campaign, the terrorist U.S. army and cruel Zionist regime have targeted one of the country's banks," state media quoted Zolfaqari as saying.

Threat Expands to Economic Targets

Zolfaqari said the strike had prompted Tehran to consider retaliatory measures targeting financial and economic infrastructure connected to the United States and Israel.

"With this illegitimate and uncommon action, the enemy is forcing our hand to target economic centres and banks linked to the U.S. and Zionist regime in the region," he said.

Iran's military command also issued a warning to civilians and employees in the region to keep their distance from potential targets.

The spokesperson advised people to remain at least 1,000 metres away from banks that could be linked to U.S. or Israeli interests.

The statement reflects a widening scope of potential targets in the conflict, which has increasingly spread beyond military installations to include infrastructure and economic facilities.

Escalating Regional Conflict

The warning comes amid an intensifying conflict between Iran and a U.S.-Israeli military alliance that launched airstrikes on Iranian targets in late February.

Since then, Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks against U.S. military bases, Israeli territory and several Gulf locations hosting Western military forces.

The exchange of strikes has heightened tensions across the Middle East and raised concerns about broader economic disruption, particularly in financial systems and energy markets.

Attacks on economic infrastructure could further escalate regional instability and affect commercial activity across the Gulf and surrounding areas.

Iranian officials have repeatedly framed their military responses as defensive actions following foreign strikes on Iranian territory. The situation remains fluid as both sides continue military operations across multiple locations in the region.