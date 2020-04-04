Vietnam has filed an official protest with China after the sinking of the Vietnamese fishing boat it stated had been rammed by a Chinese marine surveillance vessel near islands of the disputed region of South China Sea.

The fishing vessel had eight people on board, they were fishing near the Paracel Islands on Thursday when it was rammed and got sunk by the vessel from China, Vietnam's foreign ministry stated in a statement posted on a government website on Saturday.

Fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive

All the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels operating nearby, the Vietnam Fisheries Society said in a statement posted to its website. "The Chinese vessel committed an act that violated Vietnam's sovereignty over the Hoang Sa archipelago and threatened the lives and damaged the property and legitimate interests of Vietnamese fishermen," the foreign ministry said in its statement, referring to the Paracel Islands by its Vietnamese name.

Vietnam and China have for years been embroiled in a dispute over the potentially energy-rich stretch of water, called the East Sea by Vietnam. The incident marks the second time in less than a year a Vietnamese fishing vessel has been reportedly sunk by a Chinese vessel near the China-controlled Paracels. A Chinese oil survey vessel conducted operations in Vietnamese-controlled waters for more than three months last year, causing a tense standoff between vessels from the two countries.

