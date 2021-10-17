Step Inside the Crazy-Sexy Newport Beach Home of Viktoria Fox

It's been a busy 2021 for serial entrepreneur Viktoria Fox. The year kicked off with several construction projects, modeling for Jovani Fashion, walking for Orlando Fashion Week, then New York Fashion Week, followed by appearing on the cover of multiple magazines.

Along the way, she's been doing press stops for her upcoming book: Cannabis Chemotherapy, in which she authored the foreword.

All of this jet-setting is a far cry from the pandemic lockdown that Fox spent, like many of us, working remotely from home.

Her Newport Beach home and the lockdown provided the ideal opportunity for the fashion maven to cultivate her taste and sensibility in the arena of interiors. "At first, I wanted the entire house to be gray and marble: Fox recalls. "But being cooped up here, it just became depressing."

So, the CEO decided to flip the script on her home decor from monochromatic subtlety to an eruption of coastal colors, highly textured materials, and lots of crazy-sexy details. "I let my artistic side run free. When I'm deciding on what to wear, I always find something that expresses my mood, and I wanted to do the same for my home," she explains. "I can get a little crazy, but it's fun."