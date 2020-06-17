The Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 with the help of a special disinfection tunnel that any person visiting his residence outside Moscow needs to pass through, as reported by the state-controlled RIA new on Tuesday.

The special tunnel, which has been manufactured by a Russian company that is based in the town of Penza, got installed at the official Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow where he meets his visitors, it mentioned. The footage of the tunnel that was published by RIA showed people wearing masks passing through it after being sprayed with disinfectant from the ceiling from the side.

Putin Has a Special Disinfection Tunnel at Official Residence

The Russian news agency described the disinfectant as a fine cloud of liquid that covered people's clothes and any exposed upper body flesh. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said in April that anyone meeting Putin in person was tested for the novel virus. A month later, Peskov said he had himself been infected.

Russia has recorded over 500,000 infections, the third-highest number of cases in the world after Brazil and the United States, something it attributes to a massive testing program. Russia has registered 7,284 deaths so far - fewer than numerous other countries. Critics are dubious about the accuracy of its mortality figures.