President Biden's AI Legislation: A Crucial Step Toward American Technological Leadership

In the realm of artificial intelligence, President Joe Biden's administration has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of comprehensive AI legislation. Aimed at advancing America's position in the global tech race, the proposed measures promise to shape the future of AI research, development, and application in the United States. This op-ed seeks to thoroughly analyze the President's AI legislation and its potential impact on the nation's technological landscape. We sat down with Marian Reed, the VP of VerSprite's Governance, Risk, and Compliance Team, to discuss her thoughts on how this legislation might affect companies in the future.

The AI Leadership Act of 2023 is a multifaceted proposal encompassing many initiatives to bolster America's AI capabilities. Its most notable feature is the $100 billion investment over five years, demonstrating this administration's commitment to AI development. This substantial funding is essential in closing the gap with China, which has aggressively invested in AI research and development.

One of the legislation's key objectives is to create a National AI Research Cloud, a shared infrastructure where researchers can access and utilize vast computational resources. By fostering collaboration and facilitating access to cutting-edge technologies, this initiative aims to nurture innovation and catalyze the development of AI applications. It will also play a pivotal role in attracting top AI talent from around the world, further cementing America's status as a global AI powerhouse.

Another aspect of the legislation focuses on AI education and workforce development. It is well-documented that AI will be a driving force in the future job market. As stated by President Biden in his announcement, "We need to prepare our workforce for an AI-powered economy," and the legislation reflects this urgency. It earmarks funding to bolster AI-related education and training programs in schools and colleges, ensuring that American students have the skills necessary to succeed in the AI-driven economy.

Furthermore, the legislation addresses the growing concern of AI ethics and accountability. Establishing an AI Regulatory Commission provides a framework to guide AI development responsibly. This aligns with the President's assertion that AI should be developed "in a way that is safe, accountable, and transparent."

AI increasingly influences decision-making in various sectors, from healthcare to finance, and a robust regulatory framework is indispensable.

Marian Reed said, "AI has been deemed a way to fast-track work processes and development capabilities in a multitude of areas. Using it responsibly, especially when embedding it in critical components of your business and services, is very important at this point. It could be beneficial to utilize a third party to assist you with creating an AI Utilization Program to help you create the baseline for moving forward in using AI."

The legislation also emphasizes the importance of AI research and development in healthcare. Given the immense potential of AI in revolutionizing medical diagnostics, treatment, and research, this focus is well-founded. With the National Institutes of Health (NIH) set to receive a significant boost in funding, this could accelerate the development of AI-driven solutions in healthcare. Doing so could save lives and reduce healthcare costs, a win-win scenario that merits strong support.

Moreover, the legislation incorporates privacy and data protection measures, acknowledging the importance of safeguarding individuals' personal information in the age of AI. In a world where data is the lifeblood of AI systems, robust data privacy regulations are essential to protect against misuse and abuse. The legislation's provisions demonstrate a commitment to responsible AI development and protecting individual rights.

One notable aspect of the AI Leadership Act is its strong emphasis on international collaboration. In an interconnected world, AI knows no borders and practical global cooperation is essential to address challenges and harness the full potential of AI technologies. The proposed legislation calls for establishing a National AI Partnership Program, reinforcing the importance of alliances and collaboration on AI research, standards, and ethics. This approach is particularly crucial given the increasing competition between the United States and China in AI.

However, it's essential to acknowledge the potential criticisms and challenges that President Biden's AI legislation may face. Some critics argue that the $100 billion investment, while substantial, may not be enough to compete with China, which has been making massive investments in AI for years. It's crucial for the U.S. to continually assess its funding levels to ensure it remains at the forefront of AI development.

Another point of contention is the regulatory framework. While responsible AI development is essential, overly burdensome regulations could stifle innovation and hamper the agility of American companies. Striking the right balance between regulation and innovation will be a challenging but necessary task.

Marian Reed said, "Companies need to consider several things and build when using AI, such as, When developers utilize any code from AI, there are no guarantees it is safe, so assessing of these components will need to be incorporated into the overall governance program of assessing software before production. In addition, think of it as you would a Third-Party Risk. Define how you want your teams to utilize it. Consider what is permitted and not permitted and what needs to be assessed."

Marian gave us a definitive opinion of areas where AI can be problematic and where companies need to be cautious.

She stated, "Ensure you have an inventory of where you use it and which components. Where applicable, utilize watermarking to indicate the AI components. Ensure you vet AI output before utilizing it to make strategic business decisions. Finally, know your industry regulatory bodies as they develop regulations around the use of AI for the respective industry and be ready to implement those requirements. This is why keeping an inventory of the use of AI is critical."

Additionally, the legislation's focus on education and workforce development may not yield immediate results. The AI industry is fast-moving, and it will take time to train a workforce capable of meeting the demands of AI development. Policymakers must ensure that the education and training programs are adaptable and aligned with the ever-evolving AI landscape.

"As with any new technology a company wants to utilize, we need to understand the associated risks and how our employees will utilize the technology. With AI, it is important to understand the employees and departments who want to utilize it and how they will utilize it. A few of the risks of using AI are mistakes that can be made. It is susceptible to cyberattacks and the human behavior of AI," Marian Reed said.

President Biden's AI legislation is a bold and necessary step toward securing America's technological leadership. The $100 billion investment, along with initiatives focused on research, workforce development, ethics, and international collaboration, demonstrates the administration's commitment to shaping the future of AI in the United States. While challenges and criticisms exist, they can be addressed through careful planning and adjustments over time. In the global AI race, this legislation clearly signals that America is determined to be a frontrunner in shaping the future of AI technologies.

President Biden aptly noted, "We have to be all in on AI." The AI Leadership Act of 2023 is a testament to that commitment, and it represents a crucial milestone in the journey toward harnessing the full potential of artificial intelligence for the benefit of the United States and the world.

