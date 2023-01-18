Online Content Creator Avi Agarwal Explains The Elements of How Artists Can Build A Career In Performing Arts

The massive global entertainment industry produces various forms of content daily, with economic trends, technological advances, and evolving consumer preferences driving the industry's growth. Aspiring content creators and artists must stand out despite market saturation if they want to build a successful career in the digital performing arts industry.

According to social media influencer and content creator Avi Agarwal, the entertainment industry covers music, dance, television, films, theatre, and everything else that brings joy to people's lives. Novice content creators have plenty of opportunities to achieve their own success. In Avi's case, he became famous after one of his magic videos went viral, gaining over 40 million views within a short time.

In his research paper "Elements of Building a Career in Performing Arts", published in the International Journal of Commerce and Management Research, Avi identified three key elements needed to improve an artist's employability and career prospects.

1. Awareness of career threats and opportunities

Aspiring artists must have a solid understanding of the entertainment industry's external environment. According to Avi's research, the threats associated with building a career in the performing arts include competition, unstable pay, government funding cuts, and various causes of physical injuries.

When individuals pay attention to potential threats in their careers, they can better think about ways of mitigating them. Reflecting on external factors that could cause problems also prompts a person to think about how they can use their personal strengths to support their chosen path.

In addition, utilizing personal talents and skills can lead to better opportunities. Avi expounds, "Career-seeking individuals need to be aware of the opportunities in the entertainment industry that can help them deal with uncertainties throughout their professional lives. Taking advantage of opportunities can help secure the future they are dreaming of."

2. Having a higher education

Competition in the entertainment sector is tough, and the prevalence of digital platforms has made it more intense. Many talented artists struggle to leave a mark in the industry and having a higher education will help differentiate career-seeking individuals from their competition.

For instance, Avi's Fine Arts Master's degree has trained him in content-making. He applies his filmmaking knowledge and skills to edit and personalize his videos. Other professionals have also ventured into content creation by sharing educational material online in long or short-form content.

Certain opportunities in the field may be more accessible to people with higher education. "Employers may be willing to hire someone educated over someone less qualified. People without a higher education may have lower chances of employment in the performing arts," Avi reiterates.

Despite this, life lessons and skills learned beyond formal education are also crucial. Avi says experience, good work ethics, and a positive attitude are essential to a long-term career.

"Higher education can assist in acquiring experience, but it does not give you the talent you need to make it in the industry. Talent is natural, something an artist is born with," he expounds.

3. Building strong connections

Nurturing a network of industry contacts is also key to success. Knowing people with the expertise and resources can guide artists in making the right career choices. It also increases one's confidence, knowing that experts in the field are there to back them.

For Avi, he is looking forward to creating a network with people associated with the entertainment industry. He believes these individuals can provide him with relevant insights and eventually offer him a life-changing opportunity.

By having the three elements, aspiring individuals can develop their careers, establish their name in the industry, and keep viewers worldwide keen on wanting more.

Possessing the three key elements of career growth in entertainment

"My love for creating content and my hope of bringing smiles to people's faces all over the world keep me going. I am always looking for what to do next and how to make my viewers happy," Avi shares.

He works hard to create fresh social media content to stand out from the competition, and his personal touch keeps followers entertained. Avi's style has also allowed him to reach broader audiences.

Avi is maximizing his career growth options by having industry awareness, a higher education, and a solid network. He generates revenue from every engagement on his videos and brand partnerships like Byte and Medusa's Armour. Currently, he has 530,000 TikTok followers and 150,000 followers on Facebook.