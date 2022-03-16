Nexus Dubai Project - An Emerging Network For Future Rewards In Crypto World

In the rapidly changing Crypto world, many decentralized ecosystems rely heavily on incentives. To expand, projects can choose to give incentives to their networks via staking rewards, contribution bounties, and liquidity mining. However, some models presume that demand would always be the same as it was at launch, which has long-term implications. In the deep comprehension of that, Nexus Dubai Project is launched to solve these problems in order to provide quick processing power and decentralization based on "Proof of Stake" regarding rewards - a next generation consensus algorithm in terms of interest and involvement.

What is the Nexus Dubai (NXD)?

Nexus Dubai Project (Nexus) is a cutting-edge open source blockchain technology that aims to improve the world through superior peer-to-peer networks and digital currency. Nexus addresses the bitcoin industry's existing speed and scalability concerns with the world's first 3D Chain.

Along with that, Nexus Token is a multi-network gateway token that can connect to a number of different networks. Polygon, Ethereum's much-touted second layer, is the first to issue the Nexus Token, which is based on the next-generation "Proof of Stake" consensus mechanism, enabling for quick processing and decentralization. Polygon is meant to address Ethereum's high fees and transaction concerns by making transactions cheaper and faster than on other chains. Furthermore, Polygon's second layer (side chain) runs as a fast blockchain alongside the main Ethereum blockchain.

Why is the Nexus Dubai?

Nexus is one of the most secure blockchains in existence and provides world class quantum security by using larger and more elaborate hashes together in a Merkle Tree to create unalterable locked transactions. The future of Nexus combines satellites, ground based mesh networks, and blockchain technology to facilitate the formation of a decentralized internet. Nexus empowers people to take control of their financial freedom and help humanity in the process.

Furthermore, payment is a strong advantage of Nexus Dubai Project. The Nexus Project, in collaboration with numerous firms in the UAE, may be utilized in a variety of retail outlets, restaurants, and other establishments, primarily in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Stores can also join without having to invest a huge sum of money to establish the system, as is normally the case. Payment can be made easily at a wide range of places including large shopping malls, supermarkets, food deliveries, hotels, etc. Since incentives are provided, it is possible to enclose inbound commercial areas.

Nexus Dubai Project Highlight

Currently, Nexus concentrates on the following unique points:

Expansion of the number of stores using the system

Locally-based payment system

Attracting inbound customers

Incentives to attract customers

By promoting these four things, the lives of all users will be improved through a common settlement system, and a new economic zone will be created.

Nexus allows any decentralized project to create a synthetic version of its token that's pegged to demand as an intermediary rewards model that significantly reduces the number of native tokens released into circulation. This distribution mechanism helps projects maintain scarcity while increasing rewards for long-term users as the network grows.

Nexus is examined as "Such an economic principle can lead to a high and unstable devaluation rate for all staking rewards and network incentives. It essentially makes hyperinflation one of the biggest challenges in the blockchain industry".

Nexus and its native token

Nexus token - NXD is called as a new incentive Multi Reward Token. In the web 1.0 2.0 era, digital rewards/points programs have evolved from a simple discount program to being utilized to enhance consumer engagement and loyalty to a company.

The Nexus Project attempts to concentrate digital incentives and digital points in the Nexus merchant network and utilize it as a ticket to cryptocurrency's democratic and decentralized sector. By maintaining the value of digital points with a proprietary token, the project will advance the digital incentive/digital point service as a Web 3.0 solution that does not rely on the issuing firm.

The Nexus Token will be delivered to members of the first boarding, private sale participants, and pre-sale participants. The remaining tokens will be placed in a staking contract for Staking Earn and Discount Sale and will be distributed in a set block. In other words, the remaining tokens, other than the ones that were initially given, will be distributed in the market only as a result of Nexus Token Staking by NEXFI.

Nexus and special payment app - "SPRAY"

NXD will be able to pay for the app "SPRAY" after March 2022 - when the app is officially launched. Users are rewarded with NEX (Nexus points) based on the amount of money they pay in NXD. You can use this NEX for payment if you preserve it. It is estimated that over 100 firms have already implemented it. Payment services will be introduced in stages beginning in 2022. It helps to facilitate better adoption, economies, and token models that attract more long-term users on the cusp of monumental change.