Minneapolis Police Officer Suspended Over On-Duty Oral Sex Encounter He Had with Woman He Met on Dating App

A Minneapolis police officer has been relieved of duty amid allegations that he left an emergency call to have sexual relations with a civilian he met on a dating app.

The patrol officer of six years, who has not been identified, was placed on leave pending an investigation, as reported by The Star Tribune.

Officer Sent Woman a Photo of His Penis, Asked if She Wanted Oral Sex with 'Cop in Uniform'

According to the Tribune, text messages submitted to the Police Department's Internal Affairs reveal a conversation between the 28-year-old Fifth Precinct officer and an unidentified person he met on a dating app during a recent overnight shift. He shares an apparent photo of his penis and inquires whether the civilian would be interested in providing oral sex to "a cop in uniform."

The woman agrees and sends the officer her location before requesting a photo of his face. The officer — wearing what appears to be his uniform — then takes a selfie from his squad car.

When the civilian responds with a suggestive photo of their own, the officer writes, "Okay, give me a sec, let's see if I can leave this call." Ten minutes later, the officer writes that he has arrived at their apartment and is given instructions to be buzzed upstairs.

Time stamps indicate that the messages were exchanged over a 2½-hour period during the normal working hours of his shift. The alleged conduct raises serious questions about whether the officer left an emergency call while on duty in order to receive sexual favors — and misused city resources to do so.

Minneapolis Police Department Issues Statement

He was escorted off city property after reporting for work on Oct. 7. A police spokesman declined to confirm key details about this case but confirmed that an investigation was underway.

"The [Minneapolis Police Department] treats all allegations of misconduct seriously, and Chief [Brian] O'Hara has ordered an investigation into the matter," a department statement reads.

"The Minnesota Data Practices Act is extremely restrictive and precludes comment on matters of great public interest without creating significant legal risk. As information is deemed public under state law, the Department is committed to sharing that information."

The suspension comes one week after the department launched an investigation into a female officer for operating a private OnlyFans account under a pseudonym, where she posted nude photos and pornographic videos — often alongside her husband — for paid subscribers. The erotic content appeared to violate the department's off-duty work policy, which forbids taking jobs in "adult entertainment."