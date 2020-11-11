A renowned photographer, a social media influencer, and a loving husband - Mohammad JasemAlwazzan is the man of the moment in Kuwait. His photography skills allowed him to work with some of the biggest brands in the world. Today, it's a dream come true to have him with us.

Q: Mr. Alwazzan, thank you for making time and speaking to us today. We would like to know how you would describe yourself and your work?

A: Thank you for inviting me here. Well, I am a very passionate photographer. I came into this profession in 1996 and have fallen in love with it completely. Apart from photography, I am also curious about tech information. I'm relatively tech-savvy, but I also love sports and fashion. I'll probably read up tons of online articles before Apple releases any of its products in Kuwait. That's partly because I do most of my photo editing on my iPad, Mac, and iPhone.

Q: That's wonderful. Mr. Alwazzan, What are your hobbies? Do your hobbies impact your professional life, or it just helps you pass the time?

A: My hobby involves doing voluntary work for the community through photography. I use my social media exposure to help people get what they deserve. Sometimes I also go to social gatherings and sports matches. These help my professional career as I always think about taking photos from a specific angle or what the camera settings should be at a particular lighting condition. These keep playing in my head even when I'm not behind my camera.

Q: Where can our readers readily find some of your work?

A: You can like my Facebook page for the latest posts, or you can follow my Instagram profile @MohamedAlwazzan. I love to share my work with my followers, and I hope everyone will like the photos I put up.

Q: You said you use Apple devices to edit your photos. Does that mean you rely on heavy editing?

A: No, heavy editing isn't my thing. I feel editing often takes the innocence away from a photo. Whether it's a portrait, a still photograph, or just a landscape, I try as much as possible to stay away from editing. But a few touch-ups are required, though. They help to enhance the beauty of the picture.

Q: Do you get requests from people to shoot for their events via social media, or do they contact you by coming to your studio?

A: Honestly, I'm thankful to social media for giving me the stardom I enjoy today. I do get tons of requests from social media every day. I got more than 300 invitations for shooting at private parties and even government events last year. That is a massive achievement for me. I feel blessed when people appreciate my work like this.

Q: Any suggestion to newbie photographers?

A: Take as many photos as possible from different angles. It gives you enough options to decide which images are useful and which photos you can do away with.

It's been a pleasure talking to you, Mr. Alwazzan. We hope that you continue to share amazing photographs with us in the future and keep us mesmerized with your skills behind the lenses.