Maryland Doctor Gets Review-Bombed After Complaining That Only Her Black Neighbors Play Their Music Too Loud in Viral Video

A video of a Maryland doctor yelling at their black neighbors complaining that only black people play their music too loud is being widely circulated on social media.

Instagram user @bige 202 shared the video on the platform along with a caption explaining that he and a group of friends were celebrating her wife's birthday when the "Karen" called the police on them for being too loud.

"The police came and said everything was ok. We Continued to celebrate And this what happened when the police came back. As you can see in the video we stood calmly speaking with the police officer but she recorded us and shared what she really felt," he added.

'Only Ya'll [Black People] Do It'

The video starts off with the woman filming, asking the doctor to repeat herself.

"I said my white neighbors, my Asian neighbors, my other neighbors, my Indian neighbors don't play their music so loud that I can't sleep. Only ya'll do it," the doctor is heard saying.

To clarify, the videographer asks her what she means by "ya'll"

"Black people," the doctor responds.

The video ends after one of the woman's male companions asks her to stop recording. Watch the clip below:

The video went viral with hundreds of thousands of views after popular TikTok user @auntkaren shared the clip on her account, calling the doctor her "racist of the day."



Dr. Stephanie's Repair Shop Gets Review-Bombed, Previously Accused of Being Racist

The doctor in the video was later identified as Dr. Stephanie Weiland Knarr, who runs a relationship counselling business called Dr. Stephanie's Repair Shop in Laurel, Maryland. After the video went viral, netizens left dozens of negative reviews on the business' Yelp and Google page.

"She's racist! There's a viral video of her going around on social media where she's screaming at her neighbors from her porch saying that only the "Blacks" play their music loud! She's absolutely unhinged and needs her license revoked!" wrote one user.

"Stephaie Weiland Knarr thinks it's okay to disturb the peace by being incredibly loud and racist. Stay away from this place and get your relationship advice from someone who knows how to communicate," commented another.

This is not the first time Dr. Knarr has been accused of being racist. Several customers have left negative reviews on Facebook in 2020 accusing her of having a racial bias and she has also been criticized for comparing Black people disciplining their children to whippings by slave masters. Here are a few: