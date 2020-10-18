Two most awaited Korean dramas, Search and Start-Up went on air on October 17 and both have received good response from the audience. Military mystery thriller Search starring f(x)'s Krystal and Jang Dong Yoon and Start-Up starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk recorded more than 3 percent rating on its premier episodes.

Search, a story of soldiers facing challenges in the demilitarized zone topped its time slot. Neilsen Korea stated that the first episode recorded 2.6 percent nationwide rating and 3.2 percent peak time rating. It opened to stronger views than its predecessor Missing: The other side that had got 1.7 percent opening ratings.

Search took the first place in its time slot across all cable channels. The drama is aired every Saturday and Sunday at 10.30 p.m. KST on OCN. Jang Dong Yoon plays Koo Dong Jin, a sergeant with only little time left in the army and Krystal plays Son Ye Rim, an elite officer hiding a secret about her birth.

Start-Up being aired on tvN revolves around youths trying to be successful in the Silicon Valley of South Korea. It deals with the challenges youths face in building one's career in the technological field. The challenges get Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk closer to each other and how both complement each other in achieving their dreams forms the story of Start-Up. The drama opened to a nationwide rating of 4.4 percent and recorded 5 percent during the peak time.

Start-Up airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN at 9 p.m. KST. Suzy plays Seo Dal Mi and Nam Joo Hyuk plays Nam Do San, both wanting to start their own business and story revolves around their relationship and struggles.

Lie After Lie Penultimate, Final Episodes

Meanwhile drama Lie After Lie that has been climbing the ratings chart ever since it premiered on Sept. 4, 2020 has created a history for Channel A network. The drama was recorded as No 1 in its time slot across all cable channels on October 17.

Next week will see the last two episodes of the drama. The 14th episode aired recently saw a viewership of 5.8 percent. This is all time high in the Channel A history. The penultimate and the final episodes of Lie After Lie starring Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon will be aired on October 23 and 24.

Among the public broadcast systems, on October 17, Alice being aired on SBS recorded a rating of 6.1 percent and 8.6 percent for its two parts and KBS2's Homemade Live Story, despite controversies around it, managed to remain in the top spot with 20.7 percent and 25.2 percent ratings.