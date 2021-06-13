Jai Karan Walia: Upscaling new heights, setting benchmarks for others to follow in the world of Entrepreneurship.

His firm "Clever Corp" has taken the business enterprise by storm and has helped more than a thousand clients set up their businesses.

We seldom have come across many individuals who have grinded hard enough to ladder up the tower of success but there are few stories which motivates us more and passes a sense of inspiration for us to scale up the same heights. There has been a flurry of new inventions and entrepreneurs that have taken over the new era of markets. Creative ideas, new ventures, parallel industry, and many more such things have erupted in the last decade or so. The advent of technology and social media platforms have acted like a catalyst and have also given great impetus to the building of the economy. Jai Karan Walia, a young Indian entrepreneur settled in Dubai founded his new venture "Clever Corp" and since then there has been no looking back. He has thrilled many industry peers and says he is a huge hit among his elite clientele.

His passion, interest, hard work, sincerity, self-confidence, and delivering results on every occasion of his entrepreneurial journey has enabled him to reach higher and gain more recognition. A key decision-maker and a team leader, he is not only the CEO but is also a realtor and also offers many tax consulting services. He has prioritized his activities at work bringing in more efficiency within his team, simplifying processes, and cutting the clutter has helped him and his team tons to succeed further. He hails from Punjab but realized that Dubai is one big epicenter for business and umpteen number of different enterprises to work into. Understanding the growth and potential of this prime location coupled with his discrete offering of services and solutions to clients, he took the mantle ahead of securing a good place for his company in the business industry.

He also completed his mechanical engineering from BITS Pilani, pursued his post-graduation, and did his EMBA from Hult business school. Having worked as an intern for many MNCs helped him learn all the basics of business doing and propelled him to set up his own company. With tremendous efforts and dedication of taking his firm to the next level, the company also won the award of 'Indo Arab summit for best Business Setup in UAE in 2019', presented to them by the Union Minister of India, he claims. The company now has its offices now in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, China, and Nigeria.

He now claims to own multiple properties in Dubai and has a series of extravagant luxury cars too.