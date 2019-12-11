The shepherds in Ireland have finally received the answer behind their sheep's unnatural behavior. Several sheep went on a week-long sex-drive in Southern Ireland after drinking water from the Ringaskiddy Harbour which was contaminated by viagra. Pfizer, the Pharmaceutical company admitted that one of their plants had accidentally spilled 755 tonnes of unfiltered viagra into the harbor.

Hundreds of shepherds from the region had said that their sheep were behaving strangely and were sexually overactive. In an interview with RTE, one shepherd said that his sheep were acting like 'sex maniacs'. The viagra contamination affected around 80,000 sheep. Several speculations were talking about the reason behind the behavior. There were a few hundreds of cattle that were affected by the contamination as well.

The company denied any responsibility last week by saying that the plant had a fail-proof system and had the highest environmental standards. After several reports of the incident came into light, the company investigated the situation to find the cause to be in the waste filtration system in the plant. The system was corrected on Sunday.

According to reports, the symptom died down by Sunday and the problem seems to be slowly dissolving. But, it is said that it could take weeks before the animals return back to their normal behavior.

This is not the first time that the village has faced a problem with Pfizer. In 2017, the village filed a class action over fumes from one of the plants. This was affecting the lives of the villagers and animals.

In spite of changing the filtration system and checking on its maintenance, the villagers are doubtful of the company's safety measure saying that 'one sniff and you're stiff'.